Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Torch Lake Log Cabin

This home on the shores of Torch Lake provides unparalleled luxury with a warm up north feel.

The kitchen is the heartbeat of this home, with an oversized island, granite countertops and top-of-the-line appliances.

A two-story stone fireplace is another eye catching feature, the master suite also has its own fireplace.

Kalin and Erin toured for this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Home.

Want to learn more about this Amazing Home? Click here.