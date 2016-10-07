Hometown Tourist: Music House Museum - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Hometown Tourist: Music House Museum

If you’re looking for a unique, music-filled adventure in Northern Michigan, then the Music House Museum is for you.

The museum is home to some of the most unique and rare instruments in the world.

The tour is often referred to as a ‘hidden gem’ of the Midwest.

Kalin and Erin visited for a music-filled afternoon.