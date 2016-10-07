Brewvine: Chateau Chantal

Fall color often brings the largest crowds of the year to our local tasting rooms.

Wineries in particular see their busiest days of the year on Saturdays in October.

Chateau Chantal on Old Mission Peninsula is adding more full bodied wines to their dinner menus and events in order to keep up with the change of season and change in what wine drinkers are craving.

Kalin and Erin visited to celebrate the season in this week’s Brewvine.