Inside the Kitchen: Union Tap & Grill in Traverse City

Bar food has a bit of a bad rap, that's certainly no secret.

Something Union Tap & Grill in Traverse City is working to reinvent--with a menu hyper-focused on the details, whether that means that it's fresh, scratch-made or all of the above.

As a tap house, a central part of its service philosophy surrounds what's behind the bar.

With an impressive selection of 14 Michigan-made brews on tap, simply sit, sip and savor!

