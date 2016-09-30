Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Lewiston Private Lake Home

This home sits on a private lake in Lewiston.

Just minutes to downtown, it all feels a world away in this quiet, serene, location.

With two large bedrooms, numerous patios, terraces and a space to entertain on a dock over the water, it’s tough to remember you’re in Northern Michigan at this place that feels like a retreat.

Kalin and Erin visited for this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes.

