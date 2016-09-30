Hometown Tourist: That French Place in Charlevoix - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Hometown Tourist: That French Place in Charlevoix

If you are craving authentic French fare, then perhaps you need to visit That French Place in Charlevoix.

Owners Brian and Emily are passionate about creating a culinary destination in this community that feels like a trip to Europe.

From their crepes to their homemade classic French meals to go, everyone in the family can find something they love.

Kalin and Erin visited for this week’s Hometown Tourist.