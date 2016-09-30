Brewvine: Honey Extraction At St. Ambrose Cellars - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Brewvine: Honey Extraction At St. Ambrose Cellars

This is the time of year beekeepers, mead makers and those who love good honey are anxious to see what is in their hives from this summer.

The honey extraction process at Sleeping Bear Farms, the sister company to St. Ambrose Cellars, is well underway.

It’s a sweet and sticky project that takes a lot of time and work.

Kalin and Erin visited for this week’s Brewvine.