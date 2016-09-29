Projects You Pin: Football Party Dish - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Projects You Pin: Football Party Dish

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

It’s the season to visit with friends and enjoy the big game, and that means you need to make something for everyone to snack on!

This popular pin was a viewer request, a spicy chicken dish that is portable, easy to enjoy and takes only a few minutes to put together.

Kalin and Erin tried it out for this week’s Projects You Pin.

Want to see more of Kalin’s projects? Check out our Pinterest Board!