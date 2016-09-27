Inside the Kitchen: Red Mesa Grill in Boyne City - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Inside the Kitchen: Red Mesa Grill in Boyne City

16-hundred miles from the border, Boyne City's Red Mesa Grill masters the authentic fiesta flavors of Mexico, South America and the Caribbean. 

The food and it's impressive selection of 170 plus tequilas--which Red Mesa says is the most in the state--have kept the customers coming for 19 years and counting!

