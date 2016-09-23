Brewvine: Mackinaw Trail Winery and Brewery Harvest Festival - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Brewvine: Mackinaw Trail Winery and Brewery Harvest Festival

It’s an annual event that is family friendly.

The family at Mackinaw Trail Winery and Brewery wants to create family traditions on their property, so their Harvest Festival provides ample opportunities for entertainment and fun.

From fishing in the pond, to pumpkin hunting in the vines, it’s a chance to get outside and enjoy the harvest season.

Kalin and Erin visited for this week’s Brewvine.