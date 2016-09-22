Law Enforcement React to New Medical Marijuana Laws

New medical marijuana laws bring questions on how local law enforcement are reacting to the changes and how they'll handle medical marijuana now.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik talked to a prosecutor and the state representative who authored part of the bill.

"Hopefully, there are some clarifications there," Cheboygan County prosecutor Daryl Vizina said.

Police and courts are determining how they go forward after years of confusion over the Michigan Medical Marijuana Act.

"We had a lot of people assuming they knew what the law was," Vizina said. "They didn't, the prosecutors didn't, law enforcement didn't. It's been a mess in a way."

Michigan State Police say they are working with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and prosecutors to make sure they understand the law and enforce them properly.

It's something the sponsor of one of the bills, state representative Mike Callton, says will make enforcement easier.

"Let's say policeman pulls a person over and they have a medicine container of medicine. Well, it's got a bar code or scantron on it and police can determine from that scantron, where it's been grown, who transported it, where it was tested, where it was refined, if it was refined and where they bought it and that this is, indeed, the medicine for this patient," Callton said.

Prosecutors like Daryl Vizina in Cheboygan County hope the laws will be more clear to people in the medical marijuana community.

"It's just kind of been a learning process where charges get charged, maybe somebody gets prosecuted, maybe later down the line a higher court overturns the conviction," Vizina said.

In the long run, lawmakers think the new laws will eliminate doubt, and increase safety when it comes to medical marijuana.

"We needed a way for patients to get this kind of medicine without having to buy it from somebody named Rick in the back alley," Callton said. "There had to be a legitimate way for people to buy this."