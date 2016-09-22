Law Enforcement React to New Medical Marijuana Laws

A man is in custody after a short standoff in Antrim County.
A man is in custody after a short standoff in Antrim County.
Clare County Animal Control, investigating after they say a dog bit a seven year old boy in the face.
Clare County Animal Control, investigating after they say a dog bit a seven year old boy in the face.
The Grand Traverse Mall is setting the record straight after a fake story was shared on social media.
The Grand Traverse Mall is setting the record straight after a fake story was shared on social media.
A Manistee man now faces 10 felony charges in a child porn case. His name is Silvain Fox.
A Manistee man now faces 10 felony charges in a child porn case. His name is Silvain Fox.
A 200-year-old ship rudder was lit on fire in Kalkaska.
A 200-year-old ship rudder was lit on fire in Kalkaska.
A year-long dispute between Sault Ste. Marie and Walmart has been resolved, potentially saving the city nearly $270,000.
A year-long dispute between Sault Ste. Marie and Walmart has been resolved, potentially saving the city nearly $270,000.
Updating you now on the Otsego County female prostitute who did not tell her partners she had HIV.
Updating you now on the Otsego County female prostitute who did not tell her partners she had HIV.
A Cadillac man is facing at least 25 years in prison.
A Cadillac man is facing at least 25 years in prison.
Lawmakers in Michigan's House of Representatives have passed a package of bills that would make concealed pistol licenses optional in our state.
Lawmakers in Michigan's House of Representatives have passed a package of bills that would make concealed pistol licenses optional in our state.
A Michigan man is in jail after Pennsylvania police say he made drunken threats and then exposed himself, all because his food included onions.
A Michigan man is in jail after Pennsylvania police say he made drunken threats and then exposed himself, all because his food included onions.