Projects You Pin: Fall Garland

As the seasons change, it’s fun to decorate the house a bit to celebrate.

Garlands are perfect for hanging on a mantel, or decorating a piece of furniture.

This fall season garland is easy to make and can be used year after year.

Kalin Franks and Erin Malone tried the pin for this week’s Projects You Pin.

Want to see more of Kalin’s projects? Check out our Pinterest Board!