Inside the Kitchen: House of Flavors in Ludington

Summer may be on its way out--but thanks to places like House of Flavors in Ludington, you can still treat yourself to one of its signature tastes.

As far as ice cream parlors go, this one is far from typical.

Not only does the near 70 year old shop have one of the largest private label ice cream manufacturing operations in the country under its umbrella, but it's also one of the pioneering makers of kid-favorite blue moon!

Whether you get yours in a trough, or a homemade waffle cone--it's bound to be a taste that will stick with you.

