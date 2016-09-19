Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Mackinac Island West Bluff Victorian

It is one of the most photographed homes on Mackinac Island.

With views of Bois Blanc Island, the bridge, the Straits and The Grand Hotel, it’s tough to find a more beautiful location.

With more than half a dozen large bedrooms with bathrooms and plenty of living areas, space is not an issue.

Other features that call attention are the intricate woodwork, the in ground swimming pool and the gardens.

Kalin and Erin visited Mackinac Island to tour this famous home for this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes.

