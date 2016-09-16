Hometown Tourist: Pour Public House

Downtown Petoskey’s newest spot, Pour Public House is a wine bar, a craft cocktail destination & provides a big city feel for your visit.

With the goal of making wine more approachable, more than 50 wines are available by the glass, a number that is tough to find anywhere.

Their fresh farm to table inspired menu is perfect for pairing with a beverage of your choice.

Kalin Franks and Erin Malone visited Pour Public House to learn more.