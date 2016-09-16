Brewvine: Brys Estate

This time of year in Northern Michigan it’s not uncommon to see nets draped over the rows of vines at our vineyards.

The nets may look like a Halloween costume but they have an important role in protecting the fruit before harvest.

It’s a massive undertaking, with Brys Estate having 45 miles of netting spanning their 50 acres of vines.

Kalin Franks and Erin Malone stopped in to learn more.