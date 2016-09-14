A jury has found a man that hit and killed a downstate trooper not guilty.
A jury has found a man that hit and killed a downstate trooper not guilty.
President Trump is expected to pull out of the global climate agreement to cut carbon emissions.
President Trump is expected to pull out of the global climate agreement to cut carbon emissions.
The DNR is trying to figure out who burned 20 mattresses and bedspring frames in Benzie County.
The DNR is trying to figure out who burned 20 mattresses and bedspring frames in Benzie County.
A Kalkaska County man is accused of firing his gun multiple times after choking someone.
A Kalkaska County man is accused of firing his gun multiple times after choking someone.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials are reminding Northern Michigan to remember to use caution when spotting moose and other wildlife along the roadside.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials are reminding Northern Michigan to remember to use caution when spotting moose and other wildlife along the roadside.
NASA is planning its first mission directly into the sun's atmosphere.
NASA is planning its first mission directly into the sun's atmosphere.
Care and love. For those of us with families, it's something you may take for granted. Fred is a kid who loves sports, the outdoors, and even finding his Zen with yoga.
Care and love. For those of us with families, it's something you may take for granted. Fred is a kid who loves sports, the outdoors, and even finding his Zen with yoga.
Northern Michigan has a new place to cool off this summer, Kingsley’s Whirly’s Coffee and Cream.
Northern Michigan has a new place to cool off this summer, Kingsley’s Whirly’s Coffee and Cream.
President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, according to a White House official.
President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, according to a White House official.
A sad update out of Clare County Wednesday morning where a high school junior has passed away from a car accident.
A sad update out of Clare County Wednesday morning where a high school junior has passed away from a car accident.
A sad update out of Clare County Wednesday morning where a high school junior has passed away from a car accident.
A sad update out of Clare County Wednesday morning where a high school junior has passed away from a car accident.
A mom and her two kids found themselves lost in the woods over Memorial Day Weekend. Dispatchers -- using her cell phone to help them find a way out.
A mom and her two kids found themselves lost in the woods over Memorial Day Weekend. Dispatchers -- using her cell phone to help them find a way out.
The Cheboygan County woman was charged Tuesday with embezzling money from a living trust after a woman passed away.
The Cheboygan County woman was charged Tuesday with embezzling money from a living trust after a woman passed away.
In this update, a man will spend years in prison for sex crimes and taking his daughter from foster care without telling anyone.
In this update, a man will spend years in prison for sex crimes and taking his daughter from foster care without telling anyone.
Breaking news into the newsroom right now, we just learned a suspect was arrested Tuesday night in connection with two stolen ATMs.
Breaking news into the newsroom right now, we just learned a suspect was arrested Tuesday night in connection with two stolen ATMs.
A curious surprise for a woman, she came across a penny on of her Veteran husband's grave when she went to pay her respects on Memorial Day.
A curious surprise for a woman, she came across a penny on of her Veteran husband's grave when she went to pay her respects on Memorial Day.
A man is dead after his truck went off the road and hit a tree in Cheboygan County.
A man is dead after his truck went off the road and hit a tree in Cheboygan County.
“Move over establishment, because the people of the state of Michigan are about to take the driver's seat, join us.”
“Move over establishment, because the people of the state of Michigan are about to take the driver's seat, join us.”
Surveillance video shows a man stealing an ATM from a Grand Traverse County hotel Friday afternoon. Investigators say this happened twice.
Surveillance video shows a man stealing an ATM from a Grand Traverse County hotel Friday afternoon. Investigators say this happened twice.
A JetBlue airplane on its way to San Franciso from New York was forced to make an emergency landing in Michigan after a lithium battery caught on fire.
A JetBlue airplane on its way to San Franciso from New York was forced to make an emergency landing in Michigan after a lithium battery caught on fire.