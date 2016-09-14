Care and love.

For those of us with families, it's something you may take for granted.

Fred is a kid who loves sports, the outdoors, and even finding his Zen with yoga.

This week in Grant Me Hope, he is looking for an adoptive family who will give him something he's never really experienced.

Fred is 15-year-old and is in the 8th grade.

Fred Loves Being outdoors and building snow forts in the winter.

He wants to go into the Marines or Black Ops and after the military, Fred wants to be a social worker and a mentor for kids in foster care.

“The fact that no one really cared about me when I was younger,” explains Fred. “Gives me more reason to care about other people when they don't really have anyone to care for them.”

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between WWTV, Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and the business community -- all working together to find foster children a forever home.

