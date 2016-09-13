Inside the Kitchen: Diana's Delights in Gaylord

Known for the quality of its breakfast and the contents of its pastry case--you won't find too many people in Gaylord who haven't heard of Diana's Delights--serving up American classics for the last 31 years.

The owner picked up where her mother, Diana, left off and has allowed the family business to thrive.

Taproom 32, the restaurant next door, under the same ownership, is proof of that.

There, you'll find the same, classic Diana's message with brand new packaging--a slick bar, small plates and craft beer.

Diana's is open for breakfast and lunch, Taproom 32 picks up the dinner service.

