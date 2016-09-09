Hometown Tourist: Sweet Tartlette

Traverse City is home to plenty of foodie destinations, but Sweet Tartlette is bringing a new type of treat to town.

Authentic French pastries, cookies, muffins, you name it, it’s made daily in the Sweet Tartlette kitchen on Front Street.

The spot also offers classes to teach skills so you can make famous treats at home.

Kalin Franks and Erin Malone visited for this week’s Hometown Tourist.