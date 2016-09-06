Inside the Kitchen: Taproot Cider House in Traverse City

A hot spot for locally produced hard ciders (they have 18 on draft) and farm fresh cuisine--Taproot Cider House caters to the gourmet in all of us!

By and large, what you're eating is GMO free, organic, gluten free or all of the above, with a taste that's just as uncompromising.

Pull up a chair, fill your glass and cozy up to a great experience in Traverse City in this week's Inside the Kitchen!

