Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: West Bay Modern

This large, modern home on West Bay just outside Suttons Bay is a true retreat.

It feels like a spa with four large en suite bedrooms and an open, airy layout with giant windows and natural light.

With plenty of frontage on the bay, out here it doesn’t even feel like you’re just a few minutes from downtown Suttons Bay or bustling Traverse City.

Kalin and Erin toured for this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes.

Want to learn more about this Amazing Home? Click here.