Inside the Kitchen: Legs Inn in Cross Village

Not only is Legs Inn a historic landmark that's been around since the 1920s, its just about the best place around to get your hands on authentic Polish cooking!

The location is just about unbeatable as well--with an unobstructed view of Lake Michigan.

It's not only one of Michigan's oldest restaurants, it's also one of its most unusual--featuring furniture and decor made by the Inn's founder from scratch using driftwood and stones pulled from the lake shore nearly a hundred years ago.

For more information, click here.