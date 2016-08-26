Hometown Tourist: Farmhouse Candle Co.

Lighting a candle that fills your home or office with a relaxing scent can be a way to unwind after a busy day.

Farmhouse Candle Co. candles are handmade in Leelanau County, and provide the perfect mix of scent and beauty.

Beth Gross started candle making as a hobby, but soon learned she could make a profitable business in it with her unique scent combinations and branding.

Kalin and Erin visited to learn more in this week’s Hometown Tourist.