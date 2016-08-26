Brewvine: Willow Vineyards - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Brewvine: Willow Vineyards

Willow Vineyards near Suttons Bay is one of the five original wineries on the Leelanau Peninsula.

With small offerings, an intimate tasting room and one of the best views in Northern Michigan, it’s a charming visit that feels special.

You will almost always find John and Jo, the owners, pouring your wine for you.

Kalin and Erin visited for this week’s Brewvine.