Annual 'Big Bear Butt Cruise' Fundraiser Returning in Northern Michigan

An annual bike ride will have many people cruising through Northern Michigan on Saturday.

The Big Bear Sportsman’s Club started the Big Bear Butt Cruise three years ago as a fundraiser for their club.

They say the race has only grown since, with some bikers coming from as far away as California.

Bikers have the chance to take part in one of four routes through Benzie, Manistee and Wexford counties.

The routes include a 60K, 130K, 170K, and 210K.

“Out in the road there are arrows painted with the different colors on the side of the road that tell them where to go,” said Jim Kovelsky, Treasurer of the Big Bear Sportsman’s Club. “We are expecting maybe 25 to 50 walk-ins.”

175 bikers have signed up so far, and spots are still available.

