Hometown Tourist: Roaster Jack Coffee Co.

For more than a decade, Jack Davis has been roasting coffee and delighting coffee lovers around the nation.

Roaster Jack Coffee Co. focuses on relationships with farmers that source the best coffee beans available and provide the best canvas to infuse their flavor and personality through the roasting and blending process.

The Traverse City tasting room is also unique, being set up more like a winery it allows customers to try all the coffees and the different ways they can be brewed before enjoying a cup.

Kalin Franks and Erin Malone visited for this week’s Hometown Tourist.