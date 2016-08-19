Brewvine: Brengman Brothers New Fortified Wines

With new fortified wines available beginning Friday, the weekend is going to be a busy one at Brengman Brothers.

After a lackluster growing season a few years back, the winery wanted to come up with something special and new that didn’t take away from their award-winning wine line.

The fortified wines were born and tonight, they make their debut.

Kalin Franks and Erin Malone visited to learn more about the big celebration in this week’s Brewvine.