Projects You Pin: Personalized Mug

If you crave a cup of coffee or tea throughout your day, chances are you have a colorful and special mug collection.

With just a few supplies from home, you can personalize any mug and turn it into a long lasting memory.

In this week’s Projects You Pin, Kalin Franks and Erin Malone try out the personalized mug pin.

Want to see more of Kalin’s Pinterest projects? Check out our Pinterest board!