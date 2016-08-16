Inside the Kitchen: The Pixie in Mt. Pleasant - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Inside the Kitchen: The Pixie in Mt. Pleasant

From a menu full of American comfort classics, to a dining room full of memories--a trip to the Pixie might as well be a trip back in time.

Opened in 1948, it's famous for Coney dogs, juicy burgers and the hot rod that's literally popping out of the building.

