Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Classic Walloon Lake Cottage

When people retreat to the water’s edge to relax, they often are looking for a quiet place, surrounded by nature. This Walloon Lake Cottage just outside of Petoskey has everything you’re looking for.

With an open layout on the main floor and no second story, large windows allow natural light to pour in.

Downstairs, bedrooms and bathrooms are perfect for an extended family visit, and a large flat lakeside yard is ideal for a big gathering.

Kalin and Erin visited for tonight’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes.

Want to learn more about this Amazing Home? Click here.