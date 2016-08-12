Hometown Tourist: Trillium Woods Antiques

The scenic drive along the ‘Tunnel of Trees’ on M-119 outside of Harbor Springs is one of the most popular summertime and fall traditions in Northern Michigan .

The long, winding road has plenty of unique, crafty, cozy and small stops along the way. It’s charming for our visitors and locals.

One of the most loved is Trillium Woods Antiques, where passersby can stop for fresh coffee, gift shopping, or just a spot to stretch their legs.

Kalin Franks and Erin Malone take us here for tonight’s Hometown Tourist.