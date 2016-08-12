Brewvine: Mackinaw Brewing Company

Mackinaw Brewing Company on Front Street in Traverse City has been wildly popular since it opened nearly 2 decades ago.

One of the first ‘breweries’ in the Microbrew craze, Mackinaw Brewing is loved by many for their friendly staff and ‘down home’ atmosphere.

The mug club is what originally created the buzz about Mackinaw Brewing, and today more than 2,000 people from around the world are members.

Kalin Franks and Erin Malone visited to learn more.