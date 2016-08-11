Projects You Pin: Healthy Banana Muffin

As we get ready to head back to school, it’s important to have a healthy delicious snack available for after school activities.

This viewer suggested recipe is for a healthy banana muffin. Kalin and Erin try it this evening for Projects You Pin! The recipe is below.

· 1 1/2 cups flour

· 1 teaspoon baking powder

· 1/4 teaspoon salt

· 3 bananas

· 1/4 cup honey

· 1 tablespoon vanilla

· 1 tablespoon olive or coconut oil

· 1 egg

· 1/2 cup nonfat plain greek yogurt

· 1 tablespoon unsweetened almond milk

· 1/2 cup chocolate chips

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and salt.

Add bananas, honey, vanilla, oil, egg, milk and yogurt to a blender. Blend on high for 1 minute or until well combined, smooth and creamy. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Gently fold in chocolate chips.

Bake for 20-25 minutes in a muffin tin and put on a wire rack to cool.

Want to see more of Kalin’s Pinterest projects? Check out our Pinterest board!