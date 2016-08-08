Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Walloon Lake Cottage

Lakefront homes often times fall into a category when it comes to style. But this unique Walloon Lake home has a bit of everything, and it flows together seamlessly.

With beautiful frontage on Walloon Lake, a well landscaped lawn provides ample space for outdoor fun in the sun.

A ‘traditional cottage’ exterior is met inside with surprising contemporary updates and a more modern flair.

Kalin and Erin explored for tonight’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes

For more information on this Amazing Northern Michigan Home, click here.