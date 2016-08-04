Projects You Pin: Reusable Sandwich Bag - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Projects You Pin: Reusable Sandwich Bag

August is in full swing, and with it the shelves of stores are loaded with back to school products.

If you pack your child a lunch each day, plastic bags that you throw out after one use can become wasteful.

For this week’s Projects You Pin, Kalin and Erin tackle a reusable sandwich bag you can enjoy all year.

