Inside the Kitchen: Sushi Grand on Mackinac Island

Sushi--whether you love it or hate it--this place sets the bar.

Sushi Grand, owned and operated by the Grand Hotel, has only been open since May of this year but has already made a name for itself.

This "steakhouse for the new generation" comes by its reputation honestly, with phenomenal ingredients and an attention to detail that's nearly unrivaled.

The beauty of what's on your plate, often featuring fresh flowers, goes very well with the feel of the dining room: you're coming in off the streets of Mackinac Island, and in the shadow of the Grand Hotel, find this gem.

The walls are hand-painted in a bamboo motif, the ceiling mural features the Sea of Japan and the floor is river rock.

You won't regret a visit!

