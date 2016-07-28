Hometown Tourist: Moomers Homemade Ice Cream - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Hometown Tourist: Moomers Homemade Ice Cream

In the dog days of summer heat there is only one treat that the entire family will agree on: ice cream.

Moomers in Traverse City has become known around the globe for their creamery fresh, delicious ice cream treats in more than 160 flavors!

Kalin and Jeremy visited the ice cream parlor on the west side of town to see why it’s a favorite in Northern Michigan.