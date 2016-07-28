Projects You Pin: DIY Stencils

Purchasing a stencil kit can be expensive, but by using some freezer paper from a kitchen drawer you can create a custom stencil.

This is a popular project for people who want to add a personal touch to gifts, clothing and signs.

Don’t go out and search high and low for the ideal stencil, just make one!

Kalin and Jake tried it out for this week’s Projects You Pin.

