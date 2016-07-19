Inside the Kitchen: Drawbridge Bistro in Charlevoix

Location, location, location: something you hear applied to real estate--but the same principle is just as fitting for restaurants like the Drawbridge.

Through your window, a stunning view of Round Lake, the hum of boat traffic and an up close look at the eponymous drawbridge.

Location, however, is only one part of the Bistro's recipe for success.

Inside the Kitchen, you'll find another feast for the eyes, courtesy of the executive chef, who puts Charlevoix's natural aesthetics into every recipe.

From a line of handcrafted pizzas to some seriously all-star brunch options and beyond--look to this place for a memorable Up-North experience.

For more information, click here.