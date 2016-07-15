Brewvine: The Ridge at Verterra Vineyards - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Brewvine: The Ridge at Verterra Vineyards

Verterra Winery is already known for their award winning wines and lovely tasting room, but soon they will be known for a new addition to their brand.

The Ridge at Verterra Vineyards is a beautiful property in Northport that opens this weekend.

The event space will open its doors with a wine and cheese party.

Kalin and Jake have details in today's Brewvine. 