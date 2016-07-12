Inside the Kitchen: Palette Bistro in Petoskey

Featuring beautiful views of Little Traverse Bay from the first and second floor, plenty of patio space, add in the floor to ceiling windows--what do you get? Some of the best ambience around--found at Palette Bistro!

Its name is an homage to the locally produced art hanging on every wall.

Specializing in upscale Mediterranean, you could say the food measures up to the view.

You'll find dynamite brunch options--half a dozen different benedicts, for instance--along with phenomenal entrees, many of which come from the brick oven behind the bar.

In pretty much every recipe, you'll also find a sense of farm to table; there is at least one local ingredient in anything you order.

Check it out!

