Hometown Tourist: Wool & Honey

Wool & Honey is a Cedar yarn shop that is attracting visitors from around the world.

The Sleeping Bear Yarn Club is one of their most popular offerings; a monthly subscription service that delivers a specially dyed skein of yarn, plus more goodies, to your door each month.

Inspired by the beauty of Northern Michigan, Wool & Honey is a must see for any knitter.

Kalin and Jake visited to learn more in this week's Hometown Tourist.