Projects You Pin: Homemade Ice Cream

One sure way to beat the summer heat is enjoying a cup of ice cream.

The frozen treat is fun to make and is a great activity for the kids to help with!

For today's Projects You Pin, Kalin and Jake tried homemade ice cream.

For homemade ice cream of your own:

1 cup of half & half

2 tbsp of sugar

Splash of vanilla extract

Mix these ingredients in a small Ziploc baggie. In a gallon sized Ziploc, fill it nearly all the way with ice cubes and a generous sprinkling of kosher salt. Place the small baggie with ingredients into the salt baggie. Make sure everything is sealed tightly and shake for at least 10 minutes! Enjoy!

