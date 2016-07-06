This week in Grant Me Hope we meet Zadalynn, a sweet teenage girl who has big dreams for her future and is hoping someone will reach out and offer to adopt her.

Zadalynn is 15 years old.

She describes herself as funny, smart and outgoing.

Zadalynn likes to play sports, sing and dance. She loves music.

Zadalynn dreams of being a flight attendant and going to law school.

“I had to grow up kind of quick because of all the things I've been through. I wasn't really a kid,” says Zadalynn. “A lot of kids grow up faster than they thought. I'd just like to take that time back.”

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between WWTV, Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Teddy's Transport and the business community -- all working together to find foster children a forever home.

To learn more about Zadalynn and many other children who are hoping to find their forever family visit mare.org or call 800-589-6273.