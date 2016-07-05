Inside the Kitchen: Raven Brewing & BBQ in Big Rapids

You walk inside and instantly get a feel for what the Raven's all about.

The smells hit you first--juicy, pull off the bone barbecue, Southern classics and home-brewed beer (made with special care on the stove-top, fermented, then barrel aged).

The dining room gives off a nice, clean, industrial vibe that somehow still feels very homey.

Regular live music makes it a popular college hang out and so much more!

Very tasty, very much worth a visit!

For more information, click here.