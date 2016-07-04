Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Big Bear Lake Retreat - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Big Bear Lake Retreat

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

Thousands of people are in Northern Michigan to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

For many, it's a getaway they wish could happen more often.

In this week's Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Kalin Franks and Jacob Johnson bring us inside a true "up north" retreat along Big Bear Lake.