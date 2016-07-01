Hometown Tourist: The River Outfitters - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Hometown Tourist: The River Outfitters

Looking for a summer adventure on the water, the trail or both?

 The River Outfitter in Traverse City is known for their staff that handles your entire adventure from start to finish.

Northern Michigan has opportunities for you to paddle through slow meandering rivers, forests, open lakes and cruise down the Boardman River in Traverse City all in one outing.

Kalin and Jake visited The River to learn more in tonight’s Hometown Tourist.