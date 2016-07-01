Manistee Fire Department to Host Free CPR Training Marathon

Manistee County first responders are encouraging people to learn a life-saving skill.

That's why the Manistee Fire Department is hosting a free CPR marathon on Sunday, July 3rd from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the fire station on First Street.

The goal is to train as many people as possible on what they need to know about hands-only CPR through 15-minute sessions.

“Upon witnessing bystander CPR from arriving on scene, we realized that we don't see that enough. And this lightbulb kind of went off in our head, and we came back to our station and said ‘we need to get a program out there to train people,’” said Paramedic and EMS Instructor, James Henderson.

The Manistee Fire Department hopes most people will walk away from the event feeling comfortable with performing CPR.