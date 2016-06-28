Inside the Kitchen: Sparks BBQ in Traverse City

Pork tenderloin... melt-in-your-mouth mac and cheese... brisket with a side of grandma's pit beans...

Totally homemade and totally on the menu at Sparks BBQ in Traverse City.

It evolved from food truck to physical storefront, thanks to a first season filled with massive success built on massive backyard BBQ hits, like pulled pork sandwiches and pull-off-the-bone ribs!

Still--the focus remains on things you can enjoy easily on-the-go--the BBQ sundae for instance, piled high with coleslaw, pit beans, pulled pork and house sauce that all come together like a layer cake.

Definitely worth the trip!

