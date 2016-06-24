Brewvine: Chateau de Leelanau

Chateau de Leelanau aims to take the ego out of wine tasting. It’s a pillar of their business model which focuses on taste, friendly staff and approachability.

With a variety of flavors, the team at Chateau de Leelanau aims to make sure that whether you're a wine expert or totally new to the world of wine, you'll find something you like.

Instead of feeling stuffy, a visit to their tasting room feels more like hanging out at a friend’s house.

Kalin and Jake have more in tonight's Brewvine.